INDIA GIVES $1 MILLION TO Hurricane Dorian RELIEF EFFORT

India High Commissioner M. Sevala Naik presented Prime Minister Minnis with his country’s donation for Hurricane Dorian.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis accepted a $1 million contribution from the Government of India that will go toward Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

India High Commissioner M. Sevala Naik presented the donation to the Prime Minister and NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell at the Office of the Prime Minister today (16 September).

Following the cheque presentation, officials met to discuss rebuilding and resilience efforts.

Prime Minister Minnis thanked the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, and the people of India for their generous contribution.

“These funds will be put to good use in our rebuilding efforts,” said the Prime Minister. “NEMA appreciates this and all of the checks and balances will be put in place to ensure full accountability.”

High Commissioner Naik expressed his deepest condolences to the Bahamian people for the lives claimed by Dorian and the devastation in Abaco and Grand Bahama. High Commissioner Naik is based in Jamaica.