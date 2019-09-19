A Jamaican National and a Bahamian female found stabbed to death in a double homicide incident at an apartment opposite NEMA Headquarters…

Tenneson Vaught Leslie, age 39, and Gloria Estella Rolle, age 58, identified in Homicide #79 & #80 incident….



NASSAU| Police have now released the identities of that double homicide involving a Jamaican National and a Bahamian woman found stabbed to death inside an apartment opposite the NEMA Headquarters on Gladstone Road.

The 79th and 80th double homicide victims are Jamaican National Tenneson Vaught Leslie, age 39 years, of Gladstone Road and Gloria Estella Rolle, age 58 years, of Nassau Village. Police have not released the name of any suspect in this latest homicide which occurred on Tuesday. And, the homicide comes following a bloody weekend where some six persons were murdered in a 48-hour period.

At 4 am police arrived at Leslie’s apartment and found both victims stabbed to death with multiple wounds about the body. Some believe the pair was caught in some love triangle, but, as usual, police are tightlipped on this incident like so many others.

Last year, some 69 murders were recorded around this time. Yet the Commissioner of Police continues with the narrative that crime is down despite the glaring truth before him.

A man, 54-year-old Shawn Whymms of Seabreeze Lane, was hacked to death outside a driveway near his home and to this date, police have not charged anyone for this crime – although a relative was detained. This is incredible!

Marvin Pratt is still missing after accounts of him being taken into the custody of the police and still, like the hurricane victims, he cannot be found! What is going on in the Bahamas?

