Police now confirm homicide #81 on Bimini Ave. according to BP’s records…

file photo

BP BREAKING| POLICE confirms this morning that incident on Bimini Ave overnight and reports the victim has died in hospital.

From what we know, a man was sitting in his vehicle on Bimini Avenue off Market Street when he was approached by an armed man who opened fire in his direction, hitting him multiple times before running away. The injured man was transported to PMH where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

This latest incident records one of the bloodiest weeks in a long while. There was, confirmed, a total of 7 persons murdered in 6 days, and a total of 12 killed in just over 16 days, with more than 15 others in the past two weeks suffering from gunshot wounds.

What has caused the eruption of all this gun violence across the country?

Meanwhile, back at barracks, the Commissioner of police reported this morning that he touched one more deceased body following the passage of Hurricane Dorian. Some 1,300 persons are still missing following that natural disaster.