Coach Ronald Cartwright to be honoured at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar…

Coach Ronald Cartwright is flanked by Shaun Miller, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Jamal Wilson and BAAA president Drumeco Archer.

NASSAU| The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture has come to their senses, thanks to Bahamas Press, and has decided to give the BAAAs more funding to meet its expenses at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The news came last evening into Bahamas Press as Coach Ronald Cartwright got word that he would be joining the trip.

The IAAF will be honouring Coach Cartwright for his legendary work in athletics. You should know he committed his life’s work to the training of many world athletes, particularly in the high jump. His career in the track and field community spanned more than 45 years, delivering medalists at CARIFTA, the Central American and Caribbean, Pan American and Commonwealth Games, World Championships and Olympic Games for the country. Here is again the kind of person we overlook for local honours.

Being honoured by the international sporting body will be a highlight of his career and a momentous occasion for this great Bahamian.

Many of Coach Cartwright’s friends are headed to Qatar for the event, including several members of The McDonald’s Breakfast Club – better known as the real Kitchen Cabinet of the Bahamas!

The group will leave Nassau on Saturday for London where they will have high tea. The delegation will then leave London for Doha, arriving early Sunday morning.

Bahamas Press sends our special blessings to the delegation and team members who we know will represent the country proudly at this world event.

We know our Bahamian QUEEN OF SPORTS Shaunea Miller-Uibo will do us proud and Stephen Gardiner will equally deliver jubilation for our country at this event. For this, we now give thanks to our GOOD AND GRACIOUS GOD FOR their victories.

