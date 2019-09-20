Man shot dead on Bimini Ave this week was once a suspect in a teacher’s murder…

Matthew Farrington 25-year-old becomes homicide victim #81.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is getting more on the identity of the man shot on Bimini Ave. last evening. The victim, we are learning, is 25-year-old Matthew Farrington.

Now, to many, his name will not ring a bell, but, from what we recall, he was once a person of interest in the murder of a Guyanese teacher. Eventually, police did not charge Farrington in that crime, but he was a longtime suspect and person of interest in other matters.

Farrington was headed out, along with family, and, as he sat inside his vehicle, a gunman approached from the bushes and logged a volley of shots from a high-powered weapon, killing him dead. Police reported he died in hospital. He became the country’s 81st homicide victim, according to BP’s records. The police records are much lower.

