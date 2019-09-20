The resistance has started in North Andros! MP wants Haitians to replace the Bahamian workforce!

ANDROS| Well what in da hell is this? The people of Andros have started a resistance today!

Brian Hew, owner and operator at Kamalame Cay, with the help of the government, imported some 200 Haitian nationals into Staniard Creek last week.

Brent and the Holoweskos are eyeing the purchase of a government hotel property in that part of the country and want to replace the workforce with Haitian migrants who have left Abaco and moved into Andros.

Androsians are not having it and are calling for MP Carlton Bowleg to go!

Now we understand Minister Desmond Bannister, who hails from the north, has opposed the move by the Holoweskos and the Symonettes. But he is only a voice of one as Hubert Minnis also agrees with the replacement of Bahamians in Andros with the crew.

Well, the Andros boys are not having it and blocked the road Thursday, posting this sign. This fueled tensions and we understand high-up officers of the RBPF had to come to the island to protect the peace.

This will not end well. Andros residents tell BP they will die before they allow what happens in Abaco to occur in the big yard {Andros].

We shall see. Meanwhile, we report and let yinner decide!