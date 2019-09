Attorney General Carl Bethel.

BP BREAKING| The Attorney General has abandoned the Prime Minister and has left for Doha, Qatar to watch the World Championship Games.

BP is learning the AG, knowing that the Shane Gibson case begins this morning where his staff is under review, jet-off over the weekend and abandoned the PM.

Boy, this ga be something. The British Q.C. arrived this morning in a taxi and all we know is this will not end well.