Ex Police Officer found guilty in case involving a 13-year-old…

NASSAU| A Supreme Court jury found Reserve Sgt. Dwayne Dacosta guilty on both counts of assault and abduction. Verdict was unanimous.

Readers should recall how back in July 2018 Decosta, then 54, of St. Joseph Drive, was relieved of his duties as a reserve sergeant about an hour before he made his initial court appearance.

Prosecutors at the time allege that Decosta made a 13-year-old girl perform a sexual act on him on July 14 while East Street South Police Station.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson presided over the case.

