Former Attorney General Tennyson Roscoe Wells has passed…

Tennyson Wells

BP BREAKING| Former member of Parliament for Bamboo Town, Former Attorney General and Minister for Agriculture Tennyson Roscoe Wells has died.

His son Tennyson Wells Jr. said his father died sometime during the morning hours in his sleep and had been fighting several illnesses.

In March 2018, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis appointed Wells as the president and chairman of Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI). Today we offer prayers to his wife Mrs Stephanie Wells and children. REST ETERNAL GRANT UNTO HIM O LORD! Amen!