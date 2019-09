More lies by the Minnis Administration following Hurricane Dorian…

BP BREAKING| Don’t mind what you see here in Eastern Grand Bahama. According to him, this is not oil leaking from the Statoil Operation. According to Minister Romauld Ferreira this is seaweed.

So according to the Minister all that we at BP, CNN, ITV, Sky News, TIME, BBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, and NBC saw and reported on East End Grand Bahama was untrue. THE SPILL NEVER HAPPENED???

Did the Environment Ministry carry out inspections at STATOIL?