Team Bahamas Press delivers live photos from Doha, Qatar as Ronald Cartwright gets honoured from IAAF!

Coach Ronald Cartwright to be honoured at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar… Ronald Cartwright [centre] with President of the BAAAs Drumeco Archer and The New Bahamas Representative of NACCA Mike Sands live in Doha, Qatar. Coach Ronald Cartwright and his powerful friends from the Kitchen Cabinet live in Doha, Qatar as he is honoured by the IAAF. Coach Cartwright and Stanley Mitchell at the IAAF honours tonight. The Bahamian Friends of Coach Cartwright as he is honoured in Doha Qatar by the IAAF.