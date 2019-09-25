A Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine has died after getting infected on Abaco…

RBDF Marine Scott Eugene Wallace was stationed on Abaco and passed away last evening…

ABACO| A Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine has become the first casualty on Abaco following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Marine Scott Eugene Wallace passed away as emergency services attempted to airlift him out of Abaco after coming down was a dangerous infection.

With no running water and human remains exposed across the island conditions are worsening on Abaco.

Wallace collapsed at the airport while waiting for his transport into the capital. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has yet to issue a statement to the press. And as you know the “wutless” media in the Bahamas is not on the job and up to speed on what is happening in Abaco or around the country. The marine was pronounced dead at Doctor’s Hospital last evening.

Hurricane Dorian ravaged the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama over the weekend of September 1 -4 leaving a trail of death and destruction in its path. Thousands evacuated Abaco after a voluntary leave order came into effect.

