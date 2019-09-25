Boyfriend stabbed girlfriend to death then attempts suicide but fails…

Youg 30-year-old female murdered by boyfriend on Grand Bahama Island last evening.

FREEPORT| Bahamian Police on the island of Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult female who was stabbed to death by a male known to her.

According to reports, on Tuesday 24th September 2019, shortly before 9 pm, police were called to the Kings Bay apartment complex in South Bahamia, where they met the lifeless body of an adult female with multiple stab wounds about the body.

Meanwhile, at the same apartment complex, officers reported that an adult male, believed to be in his thirties, was attempting to jump from the balcony of the third floor. Officers spoke to the male, in an attempt to prevent him from harming himself, but to no avail. The male jumped from the third floor to the ground. He was attended to on scene by EMS personnel, taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. He survived!

Both incidents are believed to be connected, and police are actively investigating these matters.

The female victim has been identified as a 30-year-old Monet. The male suspect goes by the name BJ.

