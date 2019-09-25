Former WORLD WAR II Veteran George Collymore passes at 90

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting one of the surviving World War II veterans has passed away Monday night.

BP reports the passing of George Collymore on Monday. He was 90-years-old.

Collymore was one of some 2000 Bahamians who signed up for that war, taking to the skies as part of the Royal Air Force, Bahamas Air Service Squadron, which had its base in Oakes Field [this would have been where the National Stadium is presently located].

Today some 28 veterans are still alive.

This morning we pray for his family in this time of loss and for his soul that he may find rest eternal.

