RBDF Mourns Passing of Petty Officer Scott Wallace

Petty Officer (P.O.) Scott Eugene Wallace

Coral Harbour Base, 25 SEPT. ‘19 (RBDF): The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) mourns the passing of Petty Officer (P.O.) Scott Eugene Wallace, who died on September 25, 2019. He was 43 years old.

Petty Officer Wallace was deployed on 20 September to Abaco where he was actively engaged in providing relief assistance along with members of the RBDF contingent during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

A dedicated Marine, Petty Officer Wallace enlisted in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force as a member of New Entry 33/Woman Entry 7 on October 26, 1998.

Over the course of his 20-year career, he had provided the Defence Force and his country with exemplary service as an engineer in the Hull Section of the Engineering Department, as well as a member of the Engineering team aboard HMBS BAHAMAS.

A decorated marine, Petty Officer Wallace also served aboard the United States Coast Guard Training vessel GENTIAN, which had engaged in Maritime Law Enforcement throughout the Caribbean Basin. Additionally, he had participated in the 2004 Tradewinds Military Exercise in the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commander Defence Force, Commodore Tellis Bethel, extends sincerest condolences on behalf of the members of his Executive Command, Officers,

Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned, and Junior Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and himself to the late Petty Officer Wallace’s wife: Marguerite, and children: Chahan and Lillian, family, loved ones and friends.

It is our prayer that God’s grace will provide peace and comfort during this time of bereavement.