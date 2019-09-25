Thirdwave Volunteers continuing to rebuild the islands affected following Hurricane Dorian…

Another one coming!!! Shout outs to #RemaxBahamas for sponsoring a cargo flight into Treasure Cay, Abaco tomorrow.

Shout out to #operation300 for partnering up with the team at #thirdwaveVolunteers in the Abacos to expand its reach to the outer islands. Judd Allison is the producer of this video. Thirdwave volunteer has now shipped over 50 thousand tons of goods into Freeport and the Abacos, since Hurricane Dorian landfall.

Some 14 containers, 7 cargo flights, including 1st responders and medic teams. The team is continuing the support and vow to stick with the Bahamas through the rebuilding stages.

We report yinner decide!