Pauline Davis Thompson awarded the title of Honorary Life Person Member by the IAAF

NASSAU| Bahamian world champion athlete Pauline Davis Thompson has been awarded the title of Honorary Life Person Member by the IAAF as her tenure serving on the world body ends.

The title was bestowed on the Olympian as she served her final duty this morning at the IAAF World Championships in Doha Qatar.

Davis-Thompson was deeply moved with emotion as the announcement was made at the conference as she held back tears.

The former Bahamian sprinter appeared at several Olympic events before she won her first medal at her fourth Olympics and her first gold medals at her fifth Olympics (Sydney 2000) at age 34.

The 53-year-old, back in 2007, moved into athletics administration when she was elected to the IAAF Council.

