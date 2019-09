Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson

BP BREAKING| “Policy Man” Alpheus Finlayson has fallen ill in Doha, Qatar. The former BAAAs President was preparing to see the World Games events when he had to be rushed to a hospital. Finlayson arrived in Qatar last evening.

Meanwhile, the Bahamian triple jumpers did poorly at the games and did not advanced.

Also, sprinter Tenia Gaitor advanced to the Woman’s semi-finals for the 100m.

Yinner pray for him, please. And do pray for Team Bahamas!

We report yinner decide!