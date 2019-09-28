Greg Butler proves Jonathan Ash lied about his residence being in Centreville

Butler denied receiving any money from Ash while making the sign of the cross! Butler also noted how Ash falsified the number and types of heavy equipment he had!

NASSAU| The Shane Gibson trial began Thursday with Greg Butler, Deputy Director of Urban Renewal, on the witness stand.

Butler testified that he was approached by Jonathan Ash who asked for work in the aftermath of Hurricane Mathew.

Butler was attached to an Urban Renewal team that reported to NEMA and was responsible for that area’s clean up. The team was mandated to give opportunities to persons in that constituency to be assigned for cleanup in their respective areas.

Ash, having presented himself to Butler as a resident of Centerville, was then given permission to work.

However, Butler later found out that Ash lied and had never lived in Centerville.

Also, in Ash’s statement, he said he gave Butler money as payment for his assistance. The line of questioning on this point was raised by Gibson’s attorney QC Damion Gomez. Butler denied receiving any money [while making the sign of the cross] to indicate that this too was a blatant lie being by Ash.

Butler also revealed that Ash had falsified the number and types of heavy equipment he had. This again a downright lie.

At the end of the day, it could be concluded that Ash is a liar from the pits of hell!

