NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following a robbery tonight on Wulff Road just opposite the Shell Gas Station near the Scotia Bank.

A man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his vehicle in the area.

Thieves were unaware at the time of the incident that the son of the victim was still in the backseat of the stolen car. The bandits took the vehicle with the child still in the backseat of the car.

These bandits need to stop! Crime down!

