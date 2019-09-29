Another fight breaks out at FUSION aka ‘CONFUSION’ – Is this another shelter?

Crowds surrounding a big gang fight at FUSION

NASSAU| Violence once again erupted in Fusion Superplex which is beginning to look like a Hurricane Dorian Shelter these days.

One group began beating the weave off the head of another. It was nasty. Now we can’t share the video because in this age of social media it would appear to be too graphic [Female with bold scalps exposed].

Police who were sleeping at the door when the fight broke out ended the brawl. We at BP don’t know why the fight broke out – but it was nearby the ketchup, mayonnaise, relish, mustard, and hot sauce stand. We don’t know if the fight was over some food. But it was violent!

The place in our view is no longer safe for clean, decent family fun and entertainment! The facility has become a cool and quiet retreat away for those suffering the long three-hour BPL load shedding exercises.

A few weeks ago a male hacked and stabbed his female lover in the parking lot.

That violence incident was senseless and brutal. We at BP now call the facility ‘Super Confusion-Flex’.

SOMETHING HAS TO BE DONE WITH SECURITY IN THESE PUBLIC SPACES.

We report yinner decide!