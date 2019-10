Dear BP,

Please share this bit of information with your wide international audience. And thank your team for your service to our community.

This guy is going around breaking into homes. 

He is also with a light-skinned guy with braids in his hair. Together they are driving a BLACK 4 door Honda Accord 2014 or 2015! 

Thank God for my camera doorbell! We have their faces now.

If anyone has any information, please contact the police!

The victim.