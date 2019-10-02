Minnis intends to block democracy in Parliament today and fly to Abaco where a protest awaits!

Minnis Government will deny Opposition Leader the chance to address Parliament post-Dorian! Minnis does not believe in democracy and does LIE!

Parliament.

NASSAU| There will be a showdown in the Parliament today as The Minnis Government attempts to block democracy and fail to permit the Leader of the Opposition the opportunity to speak.

The Parliament, which returns today following the longest recess in history since the national budget, plans to return with communication to Parliament by the Prime Minister on the worst natural disaster in the history of the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian which passed across the northern Bahamas killed hundreds and completely gutted the economic livelihood of the communities of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The killer hurricane displaced thousands and left the worst oil spill in the history of the Bahamas on Grand Bahama island at the Statoil facility.

PM Minnis will then attempt to shut down Parliament again in a move to silence the voice of the opposition, which according to the rule of the House must be permitted to speak in a time of national crisis; a disaster of BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS!

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. will challenge the Government on its decisions following the passage of Hurricane Dorian. You should recall the PLP Leader also intends to move a motion of No Confidence following the scandal involving the Town Centre Mall where Minnis involved himself in discussions with the Town Centre Mall’s beneficial owner Brent Symonette, and LIED TO PARLIAMENT! This morning’s session will be something to watch.

The PM also intends to lead a delegation into Abaco – after shutting down Parliament – to look at the trail of destruction and devastation on Abaco. PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper has already asked the Government where is the plan?

But we are told that trip to Abaco also will be a problem as community residents are prepared to meet that delegation in a massive protest when they arrive.

We report yinner decide!