Homicide count climbs to 84 this evening in the community of Fox Hill!

Homicide victim #84 in the Fox Hill community this evening.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now reporting homicide #84 recorded in the Fox Hill community around the Adderley Street area.

We can confirm a man was fatally shot and taken to hospital via private vehicle. This latest incident is the 5th homicide in that part of the island in the past month. The violence in the Fox Hill community is getting serious!

Just today police say they charged a 23-year-old male of Armbrister St, Fox Hill for the murder of a man and the attempted murder of another, which occurred in that same community back on Tuesday September 17th, 2019.

We report yinner decide!