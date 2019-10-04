Airlift of Andros Students to the Capital for Medical Attention

NASSAU, The Bahamas — This morning, October 4, 2019, the Ministry of Health received a report that 39 students from the Central Andros High School (ages 13-17) began to experience symptoms of dizziness, chest pain, shortness of breath and loss of consciousness.

They had been passengers on a bus. These symptoms are typically associated with carbon monoxide poisoning. The adolescents were taken to and treated by the medical team at the Fresh Creek Andros Clinic. At first nine and eventually — 18 of the students’ symptoms were considered serious or critical. According to Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands, all of the children are being airlifted to the capital with each of them accompanied by a parent or guardian.