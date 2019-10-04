Another murder in Fox Hill and a woman is stabbed to death just off Faith Avenue…

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDES – #84 and #85 just hours apart…

Brother of a murdered man Ashton Cash becomes homcide #84. He is the bother of murdered man Troy Alexander Cash who was gunned down in 2016.

NASSAU| Bahamian police are not getting a grip on the spiraling crime problem developing on New Providence and today they are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate homicide incidents where a male was shot and a female stabbed!

We at BP can confirm that shortly before 5:00 pm a group of men were at Fig Tree Court and Dorsett Street in the Fox Hill community when the occupants of a Dodge truck opened fire in their direction, injuring one man, before speeding away.

BP has confirmed that homicide #84 victim is indeed Ashton Cash. Now you might not know this, but Ashton is the brother of the late Troy Alexander Cash AKA “Ghost”, of Dorsett Street.

It was alleged that Troy’s killer was another man who was gunned down on August 6th, 2017 by the name of Terrence Rolle. He was murdered on East Street near Lilly of the Valley Corner while sitting in his vehicle. BP captured the photos of that horrific incident. Rolle, who was known to police, was suspect #1 in the murder of then 50-year-old Troy, aka Ghost, back in 2016. And now, yesterday, Troy’s brother is the latest victim of another gun attack. The circle of murder continues and crime is not down!

Ashton was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There was a second murder last evening. According to reports, shortly after 7:00 pm police were called to Leabert Close off Vinspen Road (Emmanuel Way) after receiving information that a woman at that location was found dead after suffering multiple stab wounds. She has not been identified and becomes the 85th homicide victim in the country.

Reports are that a male suspect who was known to the female approached her, and fatally stabbed her before fleeing the area. The man on the run is a Haitian national who, we believe, has no documents.

What is this? Up to press time, police have not confirmed if they captured the suspect on the run. They have not issued any bulletin on his identity. All we say is this: Crime is not down! Crime is just not being reported sufficiently!

We report yinner decide!