PLP Leader Davis congratulates Stephen Gardiner on winning gold in the 400 meters in the 2019world athletic championship

STATEMENT: 4 October 2019

The PLP congratulates Bahamian sprint sensation, Stephen Gardiner, in capturing gold in the men’s 400 meter event at the 2019 IAAF World Athletic Championships in Doha Qatar on 4 October 2019.

Growing up in rustic Moores Island in the Abacos with minimal training facilities, Stephen and his coach overcame insurmountable odds to become the best in the world at 400 meters, recording the sixth-fastest time in history at 43.48 seconds.

Both Stephen Gardiner and Shaune Miller-Uibo, who also ran the sixth fastest time in history at 400 meters, are an inspiration to The Bahamas especially as we battle back from the ravages of Dorian.

Gardiner is the second Bahamian man to become world champion at 400 meters with Avard Moncur being the first in 2001.

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

With the cancellation of the construction of the sporting facilities in Moores Island in support of the athletes there, it is highly unfortunate that this government through its actions do not support youth and sports development.

Perhaps this government will come to its senses and realize the importance and value of culture and sports to our country’s national development and economic growth.