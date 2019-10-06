BTVI Donates school supplies for hurricane displaced students

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) recently donated school supplies to the Ranfurly Homes for Children to assist students displaced by hurricane Dorian. Pictured from left to right are President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson; Ranfurly Homes for Children Board member, Catherine Chisnall-Mitchell and Ranfurly Homes for Children Administrator, Alexander Roberts. Photo: Shantique Longley

Nassau, Bahamas – Twenty three Grand Bahama children recently displaced by hurricane Dorian have received a donation of school supplies from the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

Fifty-seven students in Grand Bahama were relocated from the Grand Bahama Children’s Home and the Columbus House following the aftermath of hurricane Dorian. Twenty-three of them are presently residing at the Ranfurly Homes for Children, which brings the total at the home on Mackey Street to 46.

Over the summer, BTVI initiated a ‘Tools for School’ campaign where staff and faculty donated school supplies and money towards the initiative. However, after learning of the displacement of the 23 children, the institution decided to gear its donation towards them.

Ranfurly Homes for Children Administrator, Alexander Roberts, expressed his gratitude for BTVI’s donation and how it would further help in ensuring the children are prepared for school.

“The moment we were notified that we would be receiving the children, we began preparing, but BTVI’s donation will absolutely help,” said Mr. Roberts.

Meanwhile, BTVI President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson, noted that the one of the institution’s strategic plan goals is community engagement; hence, the donation falls in line with that objective.

“We definitely intend to do our part in helping those who were impacted by the storm just as our staff in Grand Bahama and Abaco are being helped by the nation. We hope this donation will aid in the students’ studies and make it easier for them to adjust to their new schools,” said Dr. Robertson.

BTVI too has received students from Grand Bahama and Abaco who have been displaced by hurricane Dorian. The 70 students from the impacted islands bring the total in New Providence to 1,739.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robertson encouraged the home to reach out to the institution as it relates to utilizing its trade students for any special projects they might require.

BTVI presently has a scholarship program in conjunction with St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk, called the Kirk Ranfurly Scholarship. It assists transitioning or former residents of the home to study at the institution.