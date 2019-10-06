DANGEROUS DRUG, ILLEGAL FIREARM AND AMMUNITION RECOVERED

file photo

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 2:00pm, Thursday 3rd October, 2019, South Western Division Officers acting on information, conducted a search of an abandon building on Higher Drive, Miller’s Heights and recovered a .40 pistol which contained eight (8) rounds of ammunition and a small quantity of suspected marijuana.

In the second incident, shortly after 7:00pm, South Central Division Officers, were on routine patrol on Third Street off Robinson Road, when they observed a group of men standing in the vicinity of an abandon building. As the officers begin to approach, the men ran from the area, making good their escape. Officers conducted a search of the building and recovered a .38 revolver which contained five (5) round of ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana.