Family is in search of a missing man of Elizabeth Estate!

Nassau, Bahamas – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an adult male who was reported missing by family members. Missing is:

Lamont Swaby, age 38 years of Elizabeth Estate

Swaby is described as being 5’7” tall, medium build with dark brown complexion. He was last seen on Sunday 30th September, 2019 in the community of Elizabeth Estate.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lamont Swaby is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.