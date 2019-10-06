Prime Minister Minnis congratulates Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo

PM Minnis in Parliament.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis today extends warm congratulations to Bahamian track and field athletes Mr. Steven Gardiner and Mrs. Shaunae Miller-Uibo for their stellar performances at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

On Friday 4 October, Mr. Gardiner captured the gold medal in the men’s 400 metres in a time of 43.48 to also earn a national record. It also tied him eighth place on the all-time performance list.

Mrs. Miller-Uibo earned a silver medal on Thursday 3 October in the women’s 400 metres, with a personal best time of 48.37 to move to sixth on the world all-time list. On the same day, Mrs. Miller-Uibo’s husband, Estonian Maicel Uibo, earned a silver medal in the men’s decathlon.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas, and on my personal behalf, I extend my most hearty congratulations to Shaunae and Steven on their remarkable achievements at the IAAF World Championships,” said Prime Minsiter Minnis.

The Prime Minister noted that their efforts at this difficult time for the nation have brought a welcome reprieve from the present challenges The Bahamas is facing in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

“I’d would like to thank both Shaunae and Steven for holding us up to the world in spite of what we are facing today. Their performances over the past two days we proudly claim as our own.”

