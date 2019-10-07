Bar owner on East Street becomes the country’s 86th homicide victim in a violent stabbing attack…the third knife attack over the weekend…

Homicide climbs to 86 overnight!

Cjs Bar owner Valentino Kelly stabbed to death!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that the owner of the Cjs Bar on East Street next to Island Game operations is last evening’s homicide victim #86.

Police didn’t report the incident until early this morning in its briefing but Bahamas Press identified the victim last night.

We can confirm bar operator Valentino Kelly, who is believed to be in his late 40s, was the victim in that stabbing incident last night. He died on the scene. The press was never alerted at the time of the incident. #crimedown!

According to reports, shortly after 9:00 pm, a man was at East Street in the vicinity of Bahama Avenue when he got into an altercation with two other men who stabbed him about the body and then got into a pink Nissan March and sped away.

Kelly becomes the country’s 86th homicide victim for the year.

