Disney Cruise Line gives comfort to hurricane evacuees in The Bahamas

CELEBRATION, Fla.- As part of Disney’s commitment to helping The Bahamas recover from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, Disney Cruise Line Cast Members worked together to assemble more than 1,500 Clean the World personal hygiene kits. Clean the World is a global health organization committed to providing sustainable resources, programming and education focused on water, sanitation and hygiene to those impacted by natural disasters, poverty and homelessness. The Disney Dream delivered these kits to Nassau where they were distributed to shelters for hurricane evacuees from Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“Our Disney team cares deeply about the well-being of our friends and neighbors in The Bahamas,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line. “Our Cast Members were grateful for the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and come together to pack these much-needed kits and provide support beyond the financial donations. We hope these everyday essentials will make life a little more comfortable for those families living in shelters.”

More than 100 Cast Members gathered in the lobby of Disney Cruise Line’s office located in Celebration, Fla., to build Clean the World hygiene kits filled with soap, shampoo, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes and socks. As the world’s largest recycler of hotel amenities, Clean the World is responding with emergency relief including much-needed hygiene supplies for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Dorian.

In addition, The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, committed $1 million to non-profit relief agencies to help hurricane relief and recovery efforts in The Bahamas. The company also has donated food, water, medical supplies, cleaning supplies, generators and construction materials, which the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy have delivered to points in Nassau and the Abacos and others have helped deliver in Grand Bahama for those most affected by the hurricane. In addition, Disney Cruise Line is supporting its Bahamian-based Crew Members who live in impacted areas. So far, Disney has provided an additional $500,000 in supplies for these communities and direct aid to employees.

For more information on The Walt Disney Company’s social responsibility efforts, visit TheWaltDisneyCompany.com.