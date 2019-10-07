Domestic dispute turns deadly for young 22-year-old single mother!

Terez Burrows a 22-year-old single mother was murdered last week by a male on the run from police. She became homicide victim #85.

She was fatally stabbed about the body multiple times. Police found the murder weapon (the knife) below the eye protruding.

The 22-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death by her baby daddy, who fled the scene. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man now on the run from police carries the name Shawn Reckley of Bamboo Close.

Police have not issued any bulletin for the suspect.

