DAVIS: The stench of death is in the air on Abaco…

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

Opposition Leader, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, addressed the media during his monthly press conference.

Mr. Davis addressed the overall lack of support of the government for relief workers, especially the RBDF, in and around Abaco. Hardship allowances are not paid, long working hours and poor working conditions were among some of the concerns.

The stench of death is in the air said Mr. Davis as a trailer containing dead bodies was discovered just 6 days ago.

He also noted the devastation on Man O War and Elbow Cays and the absence of governmental authority. The relief efforts are driven almost entirely by private sector individuals. BPL is yet to restore power to these cays.

Mr. Davis decried the inefficiencies and the politically driven manner in which the supplies are being distributed in Grand Bahama.

The government’s response to the massive oil spill at Equinor has been slow and cavalier said Mr. Davis. He said that he and his team met with the executives of Equinor and was assured by them that all will be done to clean up the spill and remediate the affected area.

Concerning the Disaster Management Bill, Mr. Davis said that the Opposition will not support this bill in it’s current form. He alluded to Article 29 of the Constitution and the Emergency Powers Act. The current bill fails to meet these constitutional provisions.

Other issues addressed were the ruling of the House Speaker, the status of Sweetings Cay, the deplorable conditions of shelters in Nassau and the status of the Lowe Sound Primary School that commenced construction in January 2017.

The monthly press conference took place at the Lynden Pindling Center on Tuesday, 8 October 2019.