Young 22-year-old Jaquan Johnson becomes homicide victim #87 today

NASSAU| Perhaps only BP has noticed this but almost everyone in these pictures sticking up their middle finger ends up in some homicide mug shot lately. And today was no exception, as 22-year-old Jaquan Johnson became homicide victim #87 in the country.

Police say they are on an islandwide manhunt across New Providence to bring to justice Johnson’s killer[s].

Detectives record that shortly after 12:00noon, Tuesday, 8th October 2019, Johnson was at Spence Court off Wilson Track, when the occupants of a gray vehicle pulled up alongside him and opened fire in his direction; hitting him fatally along the side of his face, before speeding away.

As it stands we have no records of Johnson being a troublemaker nor do we see any records of him being wanted in any serious matter. So what do we have here?

Someone should tip police to what they know about this latest homicide.

We report yinner decide!