56 FOREIGN NATIONALS APPREHENDED IN NEW PROVIDENCE

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018. FILE PHOTO

NASSAU| The department of Immigration is reporting that on Tuesday around 6:00 PM an operation commenced on New Providence which resulted in the arrest of (56) Haitian nationals.

After processing, a total of (40) persons were committed to the Carmichael Road Detention Center. This group included (13) Males, (16) Females and (11) minors.

These persons are expected to be arraigned in Magistrate’s Court sometime this week to answer charges including Illegal Landing and Overstaying.

This operation covered areas inclusive of Carmichael Road, Faith Avenue,

Potter’s Cay Dock, Hay Street and Kemp Road.

The Department wishes to remind the general public that we are committed to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.

We at BP invite Immigration Officers to pay a visit to Paradise Island and Bahamar…

We report yinner decide!