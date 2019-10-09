Five shot in 12 hours at Nassau Village and Grand Bahama! Homicide #88 in NASSAU VILLAGE!!!

UPDATE 5PM: BP BREAKING| Police can confirm that one of the victims of today’s shooting incident in Nassau Village has succumbed to his injuries. BP Can confirm Marian Taylor aka Flag has died. @RBPFPolice #Bahamas #homicide88

NASSAU| Three shot in Nassau Village today was taken to hospital via private vehicle.

BP can confirm Lathario Johnson, Dario McPhee, and Marian Taylor aka Flag were all shot in a drive-by this morning.

Marian Taylor aka Flag was shot in the chest during the incident and was too weak to get out of the vehicle. He is now in critical condition.

BP is also reporting more shootings on the island of Grand Bahama that has left two males hospitalized.

Reports are that on Wednesday 9th October 2019, shortly after 1:00 am, police were alerted of gunshots being fired at a business establishment in the area of East Atlantic Drive and East Sunrise Blvd.

It was reported that two males entered that establishment, produced a firearm and open fire, injuring two males to the upper body.

Both victims were transported to the Samaritans Purse Hospital, where they were seen by doctors and are listed in serious but stable condition.

Two male suspects were later arrested and are assisting police with this investigation.

Five shot in just 12 hours.

We report yinner decide!