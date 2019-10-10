Archdeacon Cartwright gets two new assistants at St. Agnes!

From left Deacon Ruel Strachan and Deacon Peter Ferguson.

NASSAU| On October 1st, just as BP reported, the Archdeacon Keith Cartwright showed up as the new rector of St. Agnes Parish.

The Bishop Laish Zane Boyd has not concluded his appointment to St. Christopher Anglican Parish in Lyford Cay as yet. This past week Bishop Boyd held mass in the parish as he delivered in eloquence his knowledge and competence of the Word. He will soon announce the new rector for that parish. This is good.

Meanwhile, BP can confirm Archdeacon Cartwright has requested two new deacons at St. Agnes to serve at his side. We don’t know what will happen with the Associate Priests now serving in the parish, newly ordained Deacon Peter Ferguson and Deacon Ruel Strachan.

The Diocese of Nassau will anoint five new deacons this October: Ruel Strachan, Scott Jupp, Philip Hield Jr., Welcott Bain, Dave Thomas.

We report yinner decide!