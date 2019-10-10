Bigger fires have started in Abaco this morning as the security situation gets worse by the minute!

Bigger fires started in Marsh Harbour this morning…

Marsh Harbour, Abaco| New, bigger and more dangerous fires are popping up across Marsh Harbour, Abaco this morning.

An original fire, which started late yesterday evening in the Mudd, was brought under control by police and Defence Force officers. However, right now at 2:30 am new, bigger and more threatening fires have started on the island.

Just last week the PM announced his intentions to consider curfews for the island after claims of looting and fears for public safety following the storm became a reality.

We at BP said more than a week ago that a big land row has started on Abaco since the killer hurricane. This will not end well! Abaco is burning this morning!

