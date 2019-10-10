Six murders in six days … as another man is shot dead in Gamble Heights this afternoon….

file photo

Nassau| A man was killed in a shooting incident shortly before 3 p.m. today in Gamble Heights off Baillou Hill Road, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. Police said the man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide follows another killing, shortly after 10 p.m. last night in Kennedy Subdivision. Police said a man was standing outside a bar, when the occupants of a gray vehicle pulled up and opened fire in his direction. That victim died on the scene. Bahamas Press has not gotten the identities of any of the victims.

