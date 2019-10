Monsignor Simeon Roberts

NASSAU| The Nation is at this time is being asked to pray for the Good Monsignor Simeon Roberts rector of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church who is resting in hospital at this time. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY for the Good Pastor!

We are praying for Father’s Sim’s full recovery and total restoration.

Father Simeon Roberts shall live and not die and proclaim the works of The Lord.



He will have a testimony of God’s healing and miraculous power.