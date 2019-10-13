ZNS Employee dies in Florida hospital following a freak accident on Milo Butler Highway…

FLORDIA| Bahamas Press is reporting tonight that the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas has lost one of its dedicated employees.

We are learning Maintenance Department employee at the BCB, Fred Ferguson, has succumbed in a Florida hospital where he was receiving treatment following a vehicular accident.

You would recall how, back on April 23, 2019, Archie Cambridge, a cameraman at Bahamas Information Services, Fred Ferguson and Lenard Saunders, both employees at the BCB, all had to be rushed to hospital just after leaving the funeral services for the late Colin Trotman that was held at BFM.

The bad mishap occurred on the slippery wet Milo Butler Highway that afternoon. Ferguson, who initially was admitted into Doctor’s Hospital, was later airlifted into Florida where he underwent treatment.

He passed away on Saturday.

Bahamas Press extends our deepest condolences to his family, including his BCB family on his passing. Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! AMEN!

