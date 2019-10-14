AFTER MUCH PRESSURE AND CUSSING ON BP THE NURSE ARE SET TO GET THEIR MONEY FINALLY! Why not? Barbara Hanna’s cleaning company got her money!!!



NASSAU, Bahamas — Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands (seated at centre), at the Ministry of Health, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, announced that Ministry of Health nurses are finally receiving their Letters of Appointment about a year after completing their training. Dr. Sands expressed the hope that this year will be the end of the practice of MOH nurses receiving their Appointment Letters late after completing their training and commencing work in the healthcare system. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)