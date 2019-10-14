Drivers in these small SD yellow plates keep killing people and police refuse to crackdown on the lawless drivers behind these wheels?! Why? Another hit and run!

Another vehicular homicide in the capital…you don’t kill people with a car and leave the scene – das Murder!

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a traffic collision which occurred Sunday, 13th October, 2019 resulting in the death of an adult male.

According to reports, shortly after 8:00pm, the male was walking on Prince Charles Drive in the vicinity of the Wok Restaurant, when he was struck by a small black Japanese vehicle, which sped away.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the victim, however; he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Police Traffic Department at 393-7714/5, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department will continue investigations into this incident.

POLICE INVESTIGATES ARMED ROBBERY

Police on New Providence are actively investigating a recent armed robbery which occurred Sunday, 13th October, 2019

According to reports, shortly after 9:00pm, a man and a woman where at Sisal Road off Malcolm Road, when they were approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed them of a Nissan Note license #AP7953 before speeding away.