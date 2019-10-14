Homicide incidents climbed by two [to #92] on this holiday Monday after two were murdered in two separate incidents!

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamian police are presently reporting that they are on the scene of a shooting incident at Pitt Lane off Sandy Lane, McCullough Corner tonight.

Bahamas Press can confirm an adult male who goes by his first name Bruno is the victim who was shot dead on the scene. He becomes the second homicide victim for the evening.

Police still have yet to confirm to the press the murder of another man in the Yamacraw community sometime around 7pm this evening.

That 91st homicide incident took place nearby the Budget Food Store in that community.

This incident, therefore, records some 8 homicides, with more than 15 persons shot, in just one week! WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE STREETS OF THE CAPITAL where Minnis sent all the senior officers home?

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is also reporting the murder of a Grand Bahama man over the weekend in the Turks and Caicos Islands. That victim was shot dead at a store.

We report yinner decide!