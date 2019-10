The oil rig now in waters off Eight Mile Rock on Grand Bahama Island. What is the Minnis Government not sharing with members of the public? Are they drilling our oil without telling us?

BP BREAKING| So here are photos of that Oil Rig off Eight Mile Rock at Grand Bahama Island.

When we first posted the shots of the rig over the weekend we were clear “WHY WAS IT IN THE BAHAMAS?”

Quickly the GOVERNMENT PAID trolls on BP claimed our photos were fake, the report was a lie and that our exclusive photos were photoshopped.

Today, however, the new response is that the rig is here for repairs. REALLY? Who believes what the response is out of the Bahamas Cabinet?

We report yinner decide!