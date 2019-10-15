Major shakeup at Defence Force as Commodore Bethel goes on LEAVE effective immediately today!

Capt. Samuel Evans and Commodore Tellis Bethel removed at the top of the RBDF!

NASSAU| A major shakeup is looming for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force after serious concerns with how the management of officers affected the much-needed response following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Bahamas Press is learning tonight that a memorandum circulated today declared that Commodore of the RBDF, Mr. Tellis Bethel, will begin his leave of absence with immediate effect today, extending into next year to January 15th, 2020.

That same memorandum also gave officers notice that newly appointed Deputy Commander, Dr. Raymond King, will act in the absence of Bethel.

Over a week ago, BP exposed how RBDF officers on Abaco were left starving and without proper living quarters and sanitation facilities to keep good hygiene, while the American-offered support was denied by the top command!

In a separate memorandum, the RBDF also issued the retirement of Deputy Commander Capt. Samuel Evans who began his retirement on October 4th, 2019.

