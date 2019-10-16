Big-Big fire on Harbour Island tonight!

BP Breaking| The gas station on Harbour Island is on fire tonight…BP is live…

Briland, North Eleuthera| Firefighting teams were left fighting a massive fire on Harbour Island this morning as a fuel truck with a “large quantity of product” caught on fire early Wednesday evening.

We can report some two buildings have been destroyed as a result of the fire which bellowed smoke high into the air as blast ruptured tanks. Some residents nearby had to move back as their homes became threatened by the blaze.

We report yinner decide!