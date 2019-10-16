Serious expenditures go way out of budget inside the Office of the Consulate General of The Bahamas in Miami!

How much money was collected for Hurricane Dorian by these Foreign Offices?

Mrs. Linda Treco- Mackey is the sitting Consul General at the Consulate of The Bahamas in Miami.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following serious budget allocations within the Miami Counsel General’s Office that cannot be explained.

The final numbers are not in as yet; however, Bahamas Press is learning thousands expended at the Mission’s office in FLORIDA have been paid without any budget approvals.

Additionally, we are learning the office in Miami has far exceeded the expenditures in Washington. No explanations have been given for this huge wave of expenses. Someone must now stand up and tell us what is happening with public money in Miami.

In one case alone, overtime paid to a staffer exceeded some $50,000, which was never approved in the budget. BP is sending an audit team inside the Miami Mission to examine what is really happening there.

